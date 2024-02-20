Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of GXO Logistics worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $18,272,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,876,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after buying an additional 270,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.92. 295,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,188. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

