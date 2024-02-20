LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 35.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,644,000 after buying an additional 320,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LCII. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

LCII traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.46. 88,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

