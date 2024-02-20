Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,355 shares of company stock valued at $17,746,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.0 %

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.56. 353,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

