Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.16. 641,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,784. The company has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

