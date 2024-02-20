Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 2.4% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.74. 1,139,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

