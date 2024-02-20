Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 418 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Goosehead Insurance worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $312,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,498,687.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $312,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,498,687.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 17,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,368,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,759 over the last 90 days. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.88. 69,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,762. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.62.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

