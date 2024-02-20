Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,158,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $8,211,616. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.02. 133,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,582. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.97 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.56 and its 200 day moving average is $188.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.