Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brown & Brown worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.1 %

BRO stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $82.76. 567,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,596. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.