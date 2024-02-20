Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,975 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,993,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,234,718. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,793. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

