Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 112,010 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,010 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.5% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,928,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,243. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

