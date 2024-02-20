Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises 1.2% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.57. 942,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.94. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,285.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,482,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $1,499,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,025 shares in the company, valued at $37,482,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,584 shares of company stock valued at $66,679,412. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.