River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 1,157 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $629,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,286,560. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.26. The company has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.