River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 100.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Target by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in Target by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,539. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average is $127.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

