Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Criteo were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,114,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 650,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,306,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Insider Activity

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $40,953.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,465.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $40,953.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,465.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $31.42. 157,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,616. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

