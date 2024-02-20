River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,209,338.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,022,951. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,951,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,474,075. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.