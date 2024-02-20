River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $869,868,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,125,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,299,965. The firm has a market cap of $185.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

