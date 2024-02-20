River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

