River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,701 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 4.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in eBay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in eBay by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 5.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,352. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

