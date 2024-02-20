River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 24,195 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,195 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 298.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 834,719 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DraftKings by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after buying an additional 39,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 355.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $4,747,821.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $4,747,821.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,617,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 246,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $8,991,215.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 441,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,143.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,440,485 shares of company stock valued at $95,934,651. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,051,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,250,770. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 84.80% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.