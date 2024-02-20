River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 2,257 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 83.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $752,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $48.28. 8,884,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,766,898. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.