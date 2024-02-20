The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Get Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $63.83. 2,466,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.