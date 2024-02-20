18,800 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000. Valmont Industries comprises approximately 1.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Valmont Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

NYSE VMI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.39. 93,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $335.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

