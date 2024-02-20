Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,611 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

PFE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.69. 17,878,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,819,504. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.