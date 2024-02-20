River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 484 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 1.3% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.72. 164,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,146. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

