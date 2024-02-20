McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 2.3% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 348,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 398.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCK traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.18. 278,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,026. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $519.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.82. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.54.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

