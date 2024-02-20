Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stake Lowered by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,498 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises approximately 2.6% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,163,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

