K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $131,000 Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. trimmed its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,618 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. 686,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,353. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.38%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Stories

