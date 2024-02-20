K2 Principal Fund L.P. Lowers Position in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. decreased its holdings in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,953 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Solitario Resources were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Solitario Resources by 235.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solitario Resources by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 529,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Solitario Resources by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Solitario Resources by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Solitario Resources from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of XPL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. 27,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,093. Solitario Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.77.

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

