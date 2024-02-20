K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New $156,000 Investment in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCTX. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 616,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 209,468 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $579,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 90.8% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 66,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCTX traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 43,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,616. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). Analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

