K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,657,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,519,000 after buying an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 92.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 867.8% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $63.00. 971,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,801. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.