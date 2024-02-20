K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $198,000 in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.10% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 56.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 208,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,442,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 437.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCAA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. 5,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

