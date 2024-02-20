K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $198,000 in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.10% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 56.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 208,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,442,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 437.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCAA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. 5,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.