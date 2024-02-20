K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 165.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000.

Sovos Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SOVO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. 1,828,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,892. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -160.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.06.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 13,255 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $295,056.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,957,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,563,443.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 13,255 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $295,056.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,957,028 shares in the company, valued at $43,563,443.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 2,785 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $61,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 323,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,969.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,702 shares of company stock worth $2,572,943. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

