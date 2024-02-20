K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases New Shares in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of TLGY Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL grew its position in TLGY Acquisition by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 499,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TLGY Acquisition by 5.3% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TLGY Acquisition alerts:

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TLGY Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.23 during trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,451. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

TLGY Acquisition Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TLGY Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLGY Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.