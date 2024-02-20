K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $357,000 in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.49% of Fortune Rise Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRLA remained flat at $11.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 210,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,055. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

