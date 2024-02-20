K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 31,729 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,729 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 151,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 111,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 47.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 158,181 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFSI traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.08. 58,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,356. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,113,545.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,748,491.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,701 shares of company stock worth $18,596,149 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

