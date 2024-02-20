K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.49% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

HCVI remained flat at $10.39 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,627. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

