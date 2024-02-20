K2 Principal Fund L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,468 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies makes up 1.2% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $112,083,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after buying an additional 3,470,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $64,739,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,506. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

