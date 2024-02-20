DigitalBridge Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,864 shares during the period. Uniti Group makes up 0.8% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Uniti Group worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Stock Up 7.6 %

Uniti Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.33. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

