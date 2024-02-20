DigitalBridge Group Inc. Acquires 7,219 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.0% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.2 %

Netflix stock traded down $12.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $571.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,031. The company has a market cap of $247.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $514.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.04. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $597.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

