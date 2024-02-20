Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Increased by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 1.1% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $130.25. 377,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.47. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $158.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

