DigitalBridge Group Inc. Boosts Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Warner Music Group makes up approximately 1.5% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Warner Music Group worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,534,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,374,000 after acquiring an additional 202,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 323,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after acquiring an additional 235,010 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. 477,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

