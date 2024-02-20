Boston Scientific (BSX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX):

2/1/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $73.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

2/1/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2024 – Boston Scientific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2024 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2023 – Boston Scientific had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2023 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $59.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.17. 2,843,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,913,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

