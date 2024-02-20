Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $900.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $32.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $894.01. The company had a trading volume of 447,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,904. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $807.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $711.82. The company has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $955.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,912. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

