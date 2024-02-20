Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $10.07 on Tuesday, hitting $163.80. 43,005,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,014,266. The firm has a market cap of $262.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 147,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.