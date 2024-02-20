Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 486 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $511.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.48 and its 200 day moving average is $466.28. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $515.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

