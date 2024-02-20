Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Medpace were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.67.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,724,176.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,391 shares of company stock valued at $37,490,151 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $383.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,996. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $399.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.14.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

