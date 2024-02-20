The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 258.3% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 24,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $6,384,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 139.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $1,065,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.32. 393,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

