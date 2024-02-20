Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,826 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 3.8% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.18% of Salesforce worth $348,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $3,363,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,816,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,228,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,398,178 shares of company stock worth $372,666,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

CRM traded down $5.07 on Tuesday, hitting $284.65. 1,912,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,477. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $295.24. The company has a market cap of $275.54 billion, a PE ratio of 110.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.98 and its 200-day moving average is $235.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.