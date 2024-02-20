Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $108.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Shares of AXSM traded down $11.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,850. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

