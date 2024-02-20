Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.8 %

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

RPRX traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. 943,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,426. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 in the last 90 days. 18.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,647,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,711 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,130,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,247,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.